COT Silver Report - Dec 20, 2019
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
88,215
42,434
18,969
67,638
138,596
2,598
-2,441
160
55
7,866
Traders
115
36
43
39
35
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
206,302
Long
Short
31,480
6,303
174,822
199,999
1,231
-1,541
4,044
2,813
5,585
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
170
102
17 December, 2019
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
87,025
41,014
39,940
77,211
149,213
3,401
-3,041
291
-757
8,471
Traders
132
38
78
42
41
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
237,541
Long
Short
33,364
7,374
204,177
230,167
931
-1,855
3,866
2,935
5,721
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
201
134
17 December, 2019
