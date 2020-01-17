Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - January 17, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
111,453
42,830
50,335
74,812
169,073
1,052
2,170
-195
-2,309
-2,682
Traders
139
41
77
42
45
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
270,359
Long
Short
33,760
8,122
236,600
262,238
-1,321
-2,067
-2,773
-1,452
-706
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
208
140
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
© SilverSeek.com
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
111,453
42,830
50,335
74,812
169,073
1,052
2,170
-195
-2,309
-2,682
Traders
139
41
77
42
45
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
270,359
Long
Short
33,760
8,122
236,600
262,238
-1,321
-2,067
-2,773
-1,452
-706
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
208
140
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
© SilverSeek.com
About SilverSeek.com